Merchants Of Rosewall Confirms March Release Date

Merchants Of Rosewall has been confirmed for release in Early March, but the game will get a free Steam Next Fest demo first

Article Summary Merchants of Rosewall launches March 4, 2025, on Steam, delivering a unique fantasy shopkeeping experience.

Explore Rosewall's vibrant world in a free demo at Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3.

Manage your custom shop with Companions, tapping into a war-free world rich with opportunity.

Engage with a diverse cast of NPCs offering stories, perks, and interactive gameplay phases.

Indie game developer and publisher Big Blue Sky Games has confirmed the launch date for their latest title, Merchants of Rosewall. The team revealed the official launch date will be March 4, 2025, as the game arrives on PC via Steam. However, before that, the game will have a free demo at Steam Next Fest from February 24 until March 3. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here ahead of those releases.

Merchants of Rosewall

In Merchants of Rosewall, you'll set up your own shop and fill it with what the citizens of Rosewall desire. You'll need plenty of resources, long days of work, and a crew of talented and creative Companions to help you succeed in the cultural and commercial hub of the continent of Belvedera, where weapons have been made illegal, and war is a thing of the past. To keep up with the quotas set by Estoq Trading Company, you'll have to use your profits to bring in even more resources and employees to maintain your shop's profits. Invest in your Companions and learn their stories to unlock new recipes and game-changing perks. Rosewall's strength has always come from its people. Who better to run a city than the people who built and live in it? As a new face in town, you'll have to find your own path while confronting the costs, hidden and real, of doing things the old way.

Single-player, story-driven experience set in a fantasy world where weapons and war are a thing of the past.

Your own shop with views of your storefront and workshops that can also be customized with décor sets.

Gameplay is split into three phases over the course of an in-game day: prep, shop, and off-hours. Manage your employees and keep up with a busy calendar of events.

A colorful cast of NPCs keeps you on your toes; each of your employees has a unique story to tell, as well as passive bonuses to help your shop grow.

