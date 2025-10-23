Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Metal Eden, Reikon Games

Metal Eden Releases New Update With New Game Plus

The latest update for Metal Eden beings with it a new feature, as those looking for a challenge have New Game Plus available

Deep Silver and Reikon Games recently dropped a new update for Metal Eden, as players have a new option with New Game Plus. As you might suspect from the name of the update, this is a new branch of the main game after you complete it, which has a heavy mastery-focused view. We have more details about it for you here from the devs, as the update is available right now.

New Game Plus

NG+ is designed as a mastery-focused mode for players who have completed the main campaign, offering rewards for players who completed the story and allowing them to carry over all skills and weapons from their initial run.

Harder than Brutal: NG+ introduces a unique armor-scaling modifier for enemies, tuned above Brutal difficulty

Reworked Missions: Combat encounters are redesigned, with enemy stats and pickups rebalanced across the game; players will notice the increased time-to-kill, especially on elite-class enemies

Streamlined Progression: Tutorials, cutscenes, and narrative content are removed to keep the focus purely on gameplay

A Fresh Way to Play: Every mission feels different thanks to rebalanced encounters and higher-stakes combat

Metal Eden

An advanced Hyper Unit Aska is sent on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens' COREs from the vast monolithic city Moebius, once a hopeful new home for humanity, now turned into a deadly trap. Blast your way through the Internal Defence Corps in cybernetic warfare, confront the ENGINEERS and uncover the mysteries of the project Eden. Dive into cybernetic warfare against the machine forces that protect the secrets of an artificial world. Fight a diverse roster of tough, agile mecha troops and elemental forces. Extract energy cores and destroy the Internal Defence Corps shields to gain a battle zone advantage. Develop your arsenal and combat capabilities to become an unstoppable Hyper Unit.

