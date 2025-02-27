Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: La Quimera, Reburn

Metro Series Studio Rebrands, Announces Sci-Fi Shooter La Quimera

4A Games Ukraine has rebranded itself to Reburn, and in the process, announced a new sci-fi shooter on the way with La Quimera

Article Summary Reburn, formerly 4A Games Ukraine, announces sci-fi shooter La Quimera with bold rebranding.

Dive into a futuristic Latin American megalopolis where myth meets advanced warfare.

Suit up in a customizable exosuit to battle rival factions in intense cinematic combat.

Enjoy narrative-driven gameplay and co-op action as you explore vivid immersive worlds.

Indie game developer 4A Games Ukraine, the team behind the Metro series, has rebranded itself to Reburn and announced a new game called La Quimera. This is a brand-new sci-fi shooter title in which you'll run through enemies in a customizable exosuit as you attempt to bring down rival factions in the future. No release window was set for the game yet, but we have a new trailer and some details below about the game's main storyline.

La Quimera

La Quimera takes place across a breathtaking Latin American megalopolis and lush jungle setting, where the player steps into the customizable exosuit of a down-on-their-luck PMC soldier battling against rival factions. The world and narrative of La Quimera is written and created by Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon) and E.J.A. Warren. Combining Latin American folklore with highly advanced weaponry and technology, La Quimera will be playable in single-player or with up to two friends in co-op – for a total of three players. Fans of the Metro series will enjoy familiar tense gunplay and intimate storytelling combined with new game experiences through unique and highly detailed environments, characters, and weapons.

Reburn

"Reburn is proud to introduce La Quimera, which draws upon our success crafting narrative-driven shooter games for the Metro series," said Dmytro Lymar, founder and CEO of Reburn. "We look forward to sharing this mysterious new world with players and hope they revel in suiting up to join the fight."

Reburn's roster of more than 110 developers' past work includes gameplay design, art, sound engineering, programming, and more from across the entire Metro series, as well as the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Oleksandr Kostiuk serves as project lead on La Quimera. CEO and founder Dmytro Lymar has worked in games since 2006 and previously served as director and CEO of 4A Games Ukraine.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!