Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Mewtwo is currently in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. With GO Fest 2021 wrapped, we can switch our focus from quick and easy-to-learn raid guides to a long list of species to a gull raid guide dedicated to this Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon. With this guide, you can build a team of the best counters and understand Mewtwo's 100% IVs.

Top Mewtwo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mewtwo counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play*

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch*

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

*Note that only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at once. Because of this, I recommend that you go for the top counter, Gengar, rather than Houndoom or Gyarados.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mewtwo with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mewtwo can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Mewtwo. While Mewtwo attacks frequently, it has a very large and easy-to-hit catch circle.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mewtwo will have a CP of 2387 in normal weather conditions and 2984 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!