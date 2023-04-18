Microids Announces Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Microids is taking on an all-new video game featuring Agatha Christie's famous detective, Hercule Poirot, due out this Summer.

Microids has revealed a new mystery title on the way as players will soon experience Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case. Being made by the same group that forged Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, the game will once again put you in the shoes of the world-famous detective, as you solve an all-new mystery not tied to any of the books. The game doesn't have a release date yet beyond the fact they're planning for the summer, but we do know the game is set to be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles. You can read more about it below.

"In this new chapter for Hercule Poirot, players will experience an exciting, original story, true to the style and tone of Agatha Christie, in which they will be introduced to Arthur Hastings, Poirot's beloved sidekick. Together, they have been charged with the safe transport of a priceless work of art on its way to be displayed in London. However, the opening night will not go to plan… the detectives will be called upon to solve a brand-new mystery in the heart of London. Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will feature compelling gameplay and will bring you to Hercule Poirot's world. Explore the capital, search for clues, interview suspects and witnesses, and solve this all-new investigation."