Microids Announces Garfield Lasagna Party Coming This November

Microids and Paramount Consumer Products finally announced the Garfield game they were working on with Garfield Lasagna Party. As you might suspect from the name, this is a multiplayer party game much in the same vein as Mario Party, where you and your friends will compete in a series of minigames featuring characters from the franchise. While a hard date hasn't been set yet, we do know that it will be coming out in November 2022 for PC and all three major consoles. Until we find out when, enjoy the info and screenshots from the announcement.

You're invited by Garfield, Odie, Arlene and Nermal's to their new purr-fect celebration: a huge Lasagna Party! And guess what's on the menu? A dynamic party game filled with crazy (and tasty!) mini games: pizza square slicing challenge, snowballs throwing competition, obstacle race and more! Be ready to give your best to finish ahead: Win the most mini games, summon all your luck when throwing the dice and use special items to have your way at the best time! Whoever you side with, whether you love lasagna or not, Garfield Lasagna Party is THE game to enjoy a great appetizing time with friends and family, in the company of your favorite characters! 30+ mini games in famous Garfield environments such as Jon's house, the pizzeria or Dr. Liz's pet clinic

