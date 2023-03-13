Microids & TMS Partner For New Cobra Video Game The popular '80s anime Cobra will be getting a brand new video game based on the franchise, published by Microids.

Microids & TMS Entertainment announced a new partnership this morning, as they will be making a video game based on the '80s anime Cobra. based on illustrations and comic books created by Buichi Terasawa, the series follows a bounty hunter in the future, with a special Psycho Gun attached to his arm, and a robotic companion named Lady helping him out. Not much was said about the game in today's announcement beyond the fact that the game would put you in the bounty hunter's shoes as you tackle some of the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. We have a couple of quotes for you below about the new partnership as we're guessing we won't hear or see much of it until at least 2024.

"Created in 1978, the cult manga Cobra has fascinated many generations of fans with its complex plot known for its many twists and turns. With his legendary Psycho Gun attached to his left arm, and his iconic partnership with Lady, the notorious space pirate Cobra has captivated audiences for decades. […] The video game provides players the opportunity to step into Cobra's shoes as the famous galactic bounty hunter, in a futuristic and colorful universe on consoles and PC."

"We are extremely excited to work on this adaptation of Space Adventure Cobra, a legendary anime which has inspired a whole generation of fans," said Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids. "We are committed to respecting the universe and characters created by Buichi Terasawa, while providing an immersive gameplay experience, faithful to the spirit of the anime series. The Cobra game promises to be a great adventure for fans and gamers looking for a rich and compelling universe."

"We were very impressed with the passion and professionalism of the Microids team, and we are confident that Cobra fans will be thrilled with the new video game. We are looking forward to the final product, which promises to delight the fans," said Tadashi Takezaki, CEO of TMS Entertainment.