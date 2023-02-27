Microsoft Flight Simulator Adds Antonov An-225 Mriya Aircraft There's a brand new updater for Microsoft Flight Simulator this week as Xbox has added a few new massive aircraft.

Xbox Game Studios has released a new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator as they have added the Antonov An-225 Mriya Aircraft to the game. This update is tied to the ongoing digital preservation of the world's largest aircraft, the Ukrainian-built Antonov An-225 Mriya. Which you can get for $20 right now with all proceeds going toward the Antonov Corporation to rebuild the An-225. If you're not familiar with this unique aircraft, this is an ultra-heavy lift jet transport sporting six engines, and it holds the record as the world's longest plane, along with several other size-related aviation records. They were only ever able to complete one plane, and it was rendered "catastrophically inoperable" during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. This DLC is helping fund efforts to attempt a rebuild the aircraft so it may fly again. Here's more info from he company on the plane.

"Using the An-124 Ruslan as a design base, in 1985 Antonov began engineering a project called "Mk. 401." It was later named the An-225, since it could carry up to 225 tons of cargo. Apart from being much larger than the An-124, the Mriya ("dream" in Ukrainian) was fitted with six turbofan engines, the same power sources used by the Ruslan. Further distinguishing it from the An-124, the An-225's empennage took a different form from that of its smaller progenitor. Instead of one large vertical stabilizer, the An-225 was designed with two, one on each end of its horizontal stabilizer, a design dictated by the aerodynamics of carrying massive loads atop its fuselage. The landing gear was also enlarged from that of the An-124; the Mriya had a total of 32 wheels, the rearmost of the main landing gear assembly able to turn."

"Two An-225s were slated for production, but Antonov only completed one. It took its maiden flight on December 21, 1988, officially becoming the heaviest aircraft ever to fly. During a subsequent flight on March 22nd, 1989, the AN-225 set 110 world records at once, which is itself a record. A few months later the plane arrived at the Baikonur Cosmodrome and technicians fitted the Buran orbiter to its upper fuselage. And on June 9, 1989, spectators at the Paris Air Show were stunned by the sight of the massive An-225, with the Buran riding atop its form, approaching through the clouds, the first plane to fly above the Eiffel Tower, and then landing."