Midnight Ghost Hunt Drops New Trailer During SXSW Game Awards

Coffee Stain and Vaulted Sky Games dropped a new trailer during the SXSW Game Awards for their game Midnight Ghost Hunt. The latest trailer shows off more of the game and also signals the dev's intention to put it out on Early Access for Steam. There's no official date for the release yet beyond the fact it will come out this Spring, but they left us with an amazing trailer with a lot to look forward to. You can enjoy it down below!

Lying in wait across a series of cursed locations, relentless spirits stalk the halls. Assigned to eliminate them are the Ghost Hunters, armed to the teeth with the ghoul-busting tech to banish them to another realm! Play both Ghost and Hunter in a chaotic 4v4 struggle between the living and the dead. As a Ghost, conceal yourself inside seemingly harmless pieces of furniture to evade preying Hunters… but when their backs are turned, turn the environment against them with telekinetic bombardment. No chair, lamp, or grandfather clock is innocent in this hijinks-heavy frenzy.

The fun isn't over yet…when the clock strikes twelve, the witching hour begins, and the Hunters become the Hunted. The tables turn and Ghosts become supercharged, giving Hunters a limited amount of time to survive their vengeful wrath. In Midnight Ghost Hunt, play together and communicate with your team and ensure a triumphant victory, giving each other pointers on the paths enemies tend to tread. Create synergies with your team's abilities to outthink and outwit your opponents.

The restrictions of reality don't apply to Ghosts, of course. Claim your supernatural powers, which include turning invisible, causing furniture to float, and conjuring a dangerous Ghostly miasma. Ghosts can even hide in plain sight by masquerading as a Hunter's doppelgänger! Ghostly Perks include avoiding traps with Untrappable, seeing nearby Hunters through walls with Perception, and extended possess range with Ghostly Reach.