Midwest 90: Rapid City Launches Steam Next Fest Demo

Midwest 90: Rapid City has a new free demo out today as the restaurant-tycoon horror game is taking part in Steam Next Fest

Run a diner and serve monster meat dishes during a Monster Apocalypse in Rapid City.

Defend your restaurant, set deadly traps, and upgrade to survive monster attacks.

Strategic choices and rich narrative shape your relationships and Rapid City's future.

Indie game developer Hidden Chest Studios and publisher Rising Tide launch a free demo today for their game, Midwest 90: Rapid City. In case you haven't seen this game, this is a restaurant-tycoon horror title in which you play a diner owner along a highway just trying to make ends meet during the Monster Apocalypse. How do you do this? Simple: you serve the customers monster meat dishes, because that's basically a lot of what's around. You'll both defend your customers from random attacks and then use what you just killed to make some fine dining for those near Rapid City. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo is available for Steam Next Fest until March 2.

In Midwest 90: Rapid City, players operate a small-town diner in Rapid City, where desperate times call for desperate measures. Monsters are both a threat and a resource, and by setting carefully crafted traps, diner owners can defeat eerie beasts, harvest their remains, and turn them into unique dishes to fuel their business while preparing for the next attack. Nothing is wasted in Midwest 90. Each day brings tough decisions. Invest in research to unlock new monster recipes, upgrade kitchen equipment to handle demanding customers, or reinforce defenses to survive monster assaults. Dialogue and characters are rich, peculiar, and consequence-driven, with strategic planning and moral choices directly influencing the story's direction and the fate of Rapid City.

