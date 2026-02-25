Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Hitman: World Of Assassination, milla jovovich

Milla Jovovich Joins Hitman: World of Assassination As Next Target

Hitman: World of Assassination has revealed its next Elusive Target, as Milla Jovovich has found herself in the proverbial crosshairs

IO Interactive revealed the next major Elusive Target coming to Hitman: World of Assassination, as actress Milla Jovovich takes center stage this time. The new Elusive Target mission is The Harbinger, as Jovovich's character may be one of the hardest missions you'll have to pull off in the entire franchise. The content kicks off today and will run until March 24, 2026. We have more details about it and more content to come for the title below.

Hitman: World of Assassination – Patient Zero Requiem

In this new mission, Agent 47 is tasked with the elimination of Lilith Devereux, the ambitious prospective CEO of Ether Corporation. A relative newcomer in the world of the wealthy, Devereux's rapid ascent has also witnessed the mysterious deaths of her predecessors and rumored relationships with her biggest supporters. For this mission, players will visit Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor, which may offer Agent 47 a few surprises along the way.

Patient Zero Requiem Pack

The Patient Zero Requiem Pack, a brand new DLC pack themed after the latest Elusive Target, is also available, starting today and on all platforms.

Permanent Access to The Contagion – A two-level Arcade contract featuring the Harbinger Elusive Target

The Breach Response Gear

The Bartoli 75S "Lucky Knight"

The Manypass

The Sickle Sacrificus

A set of four Freelancer Safehouse cosmetics items, inspired by the Elusive Target mission

Free Live Updates

A brand-new roadmap will also begin today bringing both added and returning content for players to enjoy. With two new challenges, two new Featured Contracts, two new Twitch Drops, returning Elusive Targets, and events, there will be plenty of targets for Agent 47 to take on!

Live on Mac

Hitman: World of Assassination is also launching today on Apple. The Mac lineup (requires 16GB+ of memory), giving even more options for players wanting to play on different devices. Hitman: World of Assassination will be available for Mac, both on the Mac App Store and on Steam. Players who own the game on iPhone or iPad will be able to download the game on Mac through the Mac App Store free of charge. Hitman: World of Assassination's content will also support the new platform, with the Harbinger mission featuring Milla Jovovich available to play starting today. Additionally, IO Interactive recently announced cross-progression across platforms, meaning players can share their progression across all platforms where they play Hitman: World of Assassination.

