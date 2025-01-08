Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: fashion week, Minccino, pokemon

Minccino Gets A Pokémon GO Glow Up For Fashion Week

Niantic has announced this year's Fashion Week in Pokémon GO including a new costume for Minccino, boosted Shiny rates, and more.

Article Summary Experience Fashion Week 2025 with new costumes and boosted Shiny rates in Pokémon GO.

Catch Shiny Minccino in a new costume and evolve it into fashionable Cinccino.

Participate in events for Stardust, XP boosts, and Shiny Pokémon encounters.

Raids feature increased Shiny rates for Butterfree, Dragonite, and more.

Fashion Week 2025 has been announced for this month in Pokémon GO. New costumes arrive, certain Shiny rates get boosted, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the GO All Out event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There are no newly release species, but there is a…

There are no newly release species, but there is a… New Costume: Minccino gets a new fashionable costume and it will be able to evolve into Cinccino wearing a fashionable costume. Minccino, wearing a fashionable costume, can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Minccino gets a new fashionable costume and it will be able to evolve into Cinccino wearing a fashionable costume. Minccino, wearing a fashionable costume, can be encountered in its Shiny form. Wild Spawns: Diglett wearing a fashionable costume (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), Blitzle wearing a fashionable costume (can be Shiny), Furfrou (increased Shiny rate), and Bruxish. Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume (increased Shiny rate) will be a rare spawn.

Diglett wearing a fashionable costume (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), Blitzle wearing a fashionable costume (can be Shiny), Furfrou (increased Shiny rate), and Bruxish. Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume (increased Shiny rate) will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: 2× Stardust from catching Pokémon. 2× Chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume in the wild. Increased chance to encounter the following Shiny Pokémon from Field Research task rewards and raids. Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume Minccino wearing a fashionable costume Furfrou Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. Complete Field Research tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed species. Collection Challenge: Complete a catch-focused Collection Challenge to receive XP and an encounter with Shinx wearing a fashionable costume. Event-themed PokéStop Showcases

Raids: Tier One: Shiny wearing a fashionable costume (can be Shiny), Minccino wearing a fashionable costume (increased Shiny rate), Furfrou (increased Shiny rate) Tier Three: Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume (increased Shiny rate), Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume (increased Shiny rate)

Paid Timed Research: A $5 USD questline will be available in the in-app shop. It includes: 3,500 XP 3,500 Stardust An event-themed avatar pose Event-themed encounters, including Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume, Minccino wearing a fashionable costume, and Furfrou Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

A $5 USD questline will be available in the in-app shop. It includes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!