Minecraft Announces Plans For Spookyfest Across Both Games

October 13: The Spooky Gourdian – a free Minecraft Dungeons-inspired Character Creator item based on the Jack-O-Lantern (free until November 2)

October 19: The Cauldron Cover – a paid Minecraft Dungeons-inspired Character Creator item based on the Cauldron

October 26: Halloween Fiends – a free skin pack (free until November 2)

Planning on dazzling your friends or scoring some candy from your neighbors with your costume? Why not double down and do the rounds in Minecraft as well? If you buy select items between October 1 and October 31 on the Micrafan Shop (Japan) or on HalloweenCostumes.com (worldwide), you get a special code for a free Minecraft Crafty Costumes Skin Pack with five spooky skins to use in Bedrock Edition.

And last but most certainly not least, I was shocked to find out that you can also craft IRL, not just in Minecraft. Who knew you could put things together to create other things? I guess that's what they do at the pizza place I order from. Huh. After this groundbreaking revelation, we decided to prepare some fun activities for you – outside of Minecraft! Just click the two buttons below to get the materials you'll need.