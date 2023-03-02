Minecraft Reveals Details To The "Trails & Tales" Update Mojang has revealed new details on the "Trails & Tales" update coming to Minecraft, as they want you to explore self-expression.

Mojang revealed the next major update for Minecraft, which used to be called 1.20, has been renamed to Trails & Tales. The theme of this particular update is self-expression, as the team is hoping you'll take the content they're releasing and find ways to utilize it "through representation, storytelling, and worldbuilding." We have more info on what the update will include, however, the team did not give out details as to when it would be released. So basically we're just waiting for that second shoe to drop.

Camels : The friendly new camel mob is found in desert villages and can be ridden by not one, but TWO players at the same time. They can be pretty zippy too, and riders are safe from hostile mob attacks while perched high on their humps, so camels are perfect for long treks across the overworld.

: The friendly new camel mob is found in desert villages and can be ridden by not one, but TWO players at the same time. They can be pretty zippy too, and riders are safe from hostile mob attacks while perched high on their humps, so camels are perfect for long treks across the overworld. The bamboo wood set: Like other wood types, you can craft things like slabs and stairs, but bamboo also brings you mosaic blocks which are perfect for flooring and creating a lovely raft.

Like other wood types, you can craft things like slabs and stairs, but bamboo also brings you mosaic blocks which are perfect for flooring and creating a lovely raft. Chiseled bookshelves: Got a lot of books and need a place to display them? You can build your own chiseled bookshelf that lets you store books so you can keep all your stories safe and sound.

Got a lot of books and need a place to display them? You can build your own chiseled bookshelf that lets you store books so you can keep all your stories safe and sound. Hanging signs: Hanging signs can be crafted from any wood type and arranged in all manner of cool ways, along with customized text to add that extra touch to your bases and builds. Place them beneath or on the side of blocks for that finishing touch!

Hanging signs can be crafted from any wood type and arranged in all manner of cool ways, along with customized text to add that extra touch to your bases and builds. Place them beneath or on the side of blocks for that finishing touch! Armor trims: You can customize your armor with new armor trims! Armor trims come in multiple patterns, which you can find in the form of smithing templates hidden across the Minecraft world.

You can customize your armor with new armor trims! Armor trims come in multiple patterns, which you can find in the form of smithing templates hidden across the Minecraft world. New mob head functionality: This update also adds a brand new mob head for players to collect – the piglin head! Players can wear it or power it with redstone, causing the ears to wiggle. In addition, mob heads placed on top of note blocks will now play the corresponding mob's sound effects!

This update also adds a brand new mob head for players to collect – the piglin head! Players can wear it or power it with redstone, causing the ears to wiggle. In addition, mob heads placed on top of note blocks will now play the corresponding mob's sound effects! Archeology: The new archeology system has several components, introducing a new craftable tool (the brush) and new blocks (suspicious sand and decorative pots), as well as changes to desert temples and wells.

The new archeology system has several components, introducing a new craftable tool (the brush) and new blocks (suspicious sand and decorative pots), as well as changes to desert temples and wells. The Sniffer: The sniffer is an ancient creature found in eggs unearthed from suspicious sand. They hatch into baby "snifflets" that, once grown, can help you search for seeds of ancient plants, such as the torchflower, which can add some prehistoric panache to your world!

The sniffer is an ancient creature found in eggs unearthed from suspicious sand. They hatch into baby "snifflets" that, once grown, can help you search for seeds of ancient plants, such as the torchflower, which can add some prehistoric panache to your world! Cherry blossom biome and wood set: Are you ready for Minecraft 1.20 to bring a rare, and above all PINK, biome to the Overworld!? The beautiful cherry blossom biome is filled with cherry blossom trees that bring a unique look to the horizon. The cherry tree can be broken down into a full wood set, and you can also find cherry tree saplings so you can plant them wherever you want.