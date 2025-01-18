Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mini Market Design

Mini Market Design Confirmed For Switch Release This Week

Make the kind of storte you want in the latest cozy design game Mini Market Design, set for a Nintdneo Switch release this week

Article Summary RedDeer Games announces Nintendo Switch release for Mini Market Design this week.

Design your own market with over 510 items including decor, furniture, and displays.

Explore eight store layouts and nine floor styles, more options available with DLC.

Relax with creative gameplay perfect for both new and experienced design game fans.

Indie game developer and publisher RedDeer Games have confirmed the Nintendo Switch release date for their latest title, Mini Market Design. This is a cozy design title in which you'll make your own market however you see fit, with items you choose as you attempt to run a quaint little business. While they have promoted the game on their own website for January 21, the title has yet to even be listed in the Nintendo eShop, so we have no idea what time it will drop and how much the game will run you. But for now, enjoy the latest info below and the trailer above.

Mini Market Design

Mini Market Design is a creative sandbox game where you can design and decorate your very own mini-market. With eight unique store layouts, you have the freedom to create the perfect shopping experience—arrange shelves, add stylish displays, and choose decorations that suit your vision. Explore around 510 different furniture and decor items, and set the mood with beautiful wallpapers and flooring. Choose the type of store and its layout, select decorations and the right furniture for display, fill it with articles, and welcome your customers! Enjoy nine floor styles and 18 wallpaper patterns right from the start, and expand your options to 18 floor styles and 27 wallpaper patterns with DLC. Whether you're new to designing games or a decorating pro, Mini Market Design is your chance to let your creativity run free! Dive into the relaxing sandbox world of Mini Market Design and see how you can handle the not-so-easy arrangement of a storefront.

Eight distinct mini-market layouts to choose from.

Around 510 furniture and decoration items.

Nine flooring and 18 wallpaper patterns (18 floors and 27 wallpapers with DLC)

Design a welcoming space for your customers.

Relaxing, creative gameplay for all ages.

Ideal for fans of design and decorating games.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!