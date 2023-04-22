Mini Motorways To Add Fan-Voted Map From Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club has a new contest for Mini Motorways as you'll help them choose the next map coming to the game.

Dinosaur Polo Club is holding a new contest for Mini Motorways in which they are looking to have the fans vote on what the new map will be. The team has put together a list of nearly 30 maps from the game Mini Metro as part of that game's birthday, and right now, it is up to you to help narrow down the field to four. Right now, you can go to their website, check out all the maps and vote on the one you like the best. Then on April 29th, they will reveal the final four and give you a chance to pick the winning map. The winning Mini Metro map will be announced later on, along with some exciting news the team will reveal, as we're sure everything will be tied together in an update. You can go to this link to check out all the maps and cast your vote, as they have some interesting city choices you can pick from to narrow the field down. And we have more information on the contest, as well as a trailer for it, down below.

The Mini Collection fanbase has some hard-hitting questions ahead of them while deciding on the newest map. From London's historic underground and world-renowned waterways to Auckland's coastal metropolis in the southern hemisphere and everything in between, cities from around the world are up for nomination in the next update to Mini Motorways! Only the community nominations will decide which maps make it to the top four. Share why your favorite city should make it to the final round with #MiniMotorwaysMapVote. Nominations will be tallied on Mini Metro's birthday, Saturday, April 29th, 2023! Soon after, Dinosaur Polo Club will reveal the top four maps and players can vote for the final winner.