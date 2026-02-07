Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drakkar Dev, Mirage 7

Mirage 7 Confirmed For Early March Launch Date

Mirage 7 finally has a release date, as the action-adventure game will arrive on multiple PC platforms and consoles in early March

Article Summary Mirage 7 officially launches in early March, following a delay and a highly anticipated new trailer reveal.

Experience a unique blend of fantasy and sci-fi in a third-person adventure set in a mysterious desert world.

Join Nadira and her pet lizard Jiji on a quest to find Taishma, the Lost Princess, and revive Nadira’s sister.

Solve environmental puzzles, battle monsters, and customize gameplay with varied combat and puzzle options.

Indie game developer Drakkar Dev and publisher Blowfish Studios have finally confirmed the proper launch date for Mirage 7. This game was due to be out a while ago, but got pushed back as a lot of titles do, with an unknown launch timetable. But this week, the team released a new trailer and confirmed the launch date will be March 6, 2026, for PlayStation 5|4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac via Steam, the Epic Game Store, and GOG. Enjoy the trailer!

Mirage 7

Mirage 7 is a dark fairytale, a third-person adventure with a unique blend of fantasy and sci-fi elements. Deep in an arid desert, a reconnaissance drone crashes from the sky. The explosion rocks a secret underground military base, and a mysterious "hybrid" is awoken within. In another time or another world, the young Nadira and her pet lizard Jiji begin their journey through desert sands to find the mysterious oasis of Jala. According to the legend, this is where they will find Taishma, the Lost Princess, hidden in the Moon Palace – only she can fulfill Nadira's deepest wish, and bring her little sister back to life. Follow Nadira's tale, as she journeys to reveal a secret that goes beyond her comprehension.

Embark on a desperate quest as intrepid adventurer Nadira, who seeks the impossible from the lost Princess Taishma: bringing her sister back from the dead. Brave an alluring, dangerous world filled with challenging environmental puzzles, dastardly dangerous enemies, and a deeply captivating narrative. Survive deserts inspired by a mix of Arabian Nights and science fiction, slaying giant insects, ghastly ghouls, and daunting abominations with Nadira's trusty dagger and precise slingshot. Enlist the problem-solving prowess of Jiji, her clever lizard companion, to decipher cryptic puzzles while collecting precious items to craft lethal new tools. Customize a desirable experience with three different combat difficulties and puzzle assistance options.

