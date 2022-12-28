Mischief Games Adds Two New Holiday Murder Mystery Titles

Mischief Games has released two new holiday interactive murder mystery titles for all you would-be crime solvers to download and print. The company now has Horror At The North Pole and Y2Killer as options for you to purchase; each one can be played for a group of 5-10 and 5-16 players. They both offer a fun mystery to solve in very interesting circumstances related to the time of the year. We have info on both stories from the company below as they are available right now on their website.

Horror At The North Pole

"Similar to the human world, the mythological world needed a governance structure to ensure the safety of its beings and preserve world peace. Thus the Mythological Leadership Council (MLC) was formed. Every year the MLC meets for an Office Holiday Party to blow off steam and get a sneak preview of the upcoming season's most requested toy. This year Santa and Head Elf, Roxy, decide to host the MLC for a massive holiday party to re-establish the North Pole's quickly deteriorating image. What usually makes for a quiet evening of holiday cheer and Christmas carols takes a turn when some of the MLC members have a little too much eggnog and get the party out of control. Santa said it best, "With two DJs, an all-you-can-eat raw bar, a sneak preview of the Toy Shop's newest u-drone, and two weeks until Christmas, what could possibly go wrong?" (5 – 10 players: $49.99; 5 – 16 players: $64.99)"

Y2Killer

"It's December 31, 1999, and the threat of the Y2K bug divided the population into two types of people: those who are panicking and those who are partying like it's 1999. Jo Jive, the owner of the hottest record label of the decade, just wants to party. Jo invites the most VIP of VIPs to the hip new nightclub, Encore Lemieux, for a potential end-of-the-world celebration. What was intended to be a bougie, totally exclusive affair takes a turn when some uninvited guests arrive, invitation mysteriously in hand. As midnight approaches and the threat of the Y2K bug draws near, not everyone plans to ring in the New Year in typical fashion. A killer is afoot. (5 – 10 players: $49.99; 5 – 16 players: $64.99)"