Missile Command Delta Announced For 2025 Release

Missile Command is jumping into the modern age of gaming as Missile Command Delta will be released sometime later this year

Article Summary Missile Command Delta reimagines the classic arcade game as a tactical adventure.

Explore an abandoned facility and uncover its Cold War secrets.

Manage unique missile types to defend against increasing threats.

Develop strategic moves in a narrative blurring reality and simulation.

Atari, along with developers Mighty Yell and 13AM Games, have created a new entry in the Missile Command series as they've announced Missile Command Delta. The game is designed to be a reimagining of the classic '80s missile defense arcade title, as they have turned it into a turn-based tactical game with an all-new mysterious narrative in which you start to wonder if everything is real, or if you're trapped in a simulation. We have more info and the trailer here, as the game will be released for Steam, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.

Missile Command Delta

As players explore an abandoned half-century old facility they will encounter locked doors, dishevelled work rooms, massive super computers and newly awakened missile command terminals. Players must defend against waves of missiles from an unknown enemy using a battery of missiles, each with its own unique type, range, and explosion size. Only by managing their arsenal carefully will they have enough firepower to clear the skies. As enemy attacks increase and pressure mounts, relationships will be put to the test, blurring the lines between what is real and who they can trust. If they succeed, they may even learn the truth behind this Cold War defense program.

"While Missile Command Delta approaches gameplay in a completely new way, it retains all the tension and suspense of the arcade original," said Ethan Stearns, VP of Games at Atari. "You have to think strategically about every move you make because even one poor choice can have grave consequences. Missile Command Delta has a little something for every kind of player — whether you love strategy tactics games, are a mystery fan, a secret hunting completionist, or you just love to explore and solve puzzles. We can't wait for players to get their hands on the game later this year."

