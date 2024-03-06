Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: baseball, MLB, MLB Home Run Derby VR

MLB Home Run Derby VR Announced For Late March

Major League Baseball has a new VR game on the way for the 2024 season, as MLB Home Run Derby VR will arrive later this month.

Article Summary MLB Home Run Derby VR launches March 28, 2024, with up to 8-player gameplay.

Experience 30 MLB stadiums using Motion controls on Meta Quest headsets.

New Progression System offers 100 levels and customizable rewards.

Compete in 8-player online tournaments and personalize your Clubhouse.

Major League Baseball has developed a new VR game that will be released later this month as players can take on MLB Home Run Derby VR. The game can have up to eight players at once across multiple Meta Quest headsets, as you will take turns trying to beat each other in the classic Home Run Derby challenge. Playing on a virtual field with a special scoring setup that will challenge you both in accuracy and power. We have more info about the game below as it will arrive on March 28, 2024.

MLB Home Run Derby VR

Bringing the thrill of the Home Run Derby into your home, test out your batting skills on the diamond of your favorite stadium. With 30 MLB stadiums brought to life within Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro, you are sure to hit a home run! Advanced motion controls and realistic batting mechanics will make players feel every swing as they experience the grandeur of the MLB ballparks in an immersive 3D environment. MLB Home Run Derby VR gives baseball enthusiasts and casual fans alike a reason to step up to the plate.

Step Into The Big Leagues with a Brand-New Progression System and Unparalleled Rewards!

A brand new Progression System lets players conquer 100 levels of skill mastery as you work your way from Single-A to the Majors! With new Achievements and Quest systems, every new achievement unlocks a cascade of customization rewards, such as cosmetic upgrades for your Clubhouse and avatars, bat skins, batting gloves, ball trails, and more!

Forge Your Legacy and Showcase Your Personality through a Fully Customizable Online Clubhouse and Trophy Room

Transform your Clubhouse into a personalized haven of baseball greatness, proudly showcasing your favorite team's colors and displaying your hard-earned accolades. Show off your customized clubhouse to friends and rally your crew for head-to-head derby showdowns.

Dominate with Expanded 4-player Online Play and Become the Best Batter in 8-player Tournaments

Tournaments allow up to 8 friends to challenge one another for Home Run Derby supremacy! Unleash your skills and swing for the fences to conquer the competition and secure the coveted title of Home Run Derby Champion.

