Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wolfenstein | Tagged: TTRPG, Wolfenstein: The Roleplaying Game

Modiphius Entertainment Announces Wolfenstein TTRPG In Development

Wolfenstein will be getting its own tabletop role-playing game, taking cues from the modern series of video games as inspiration

Article Summary Modiphius Entertainment is developing a Wolfenstein tabletop RPG in partnership with Bethesda Softworks.

The game draws inspiration from Wolfenstein: The New Order and The New Colossus video games.

Wolfenstein: The Roleplaying Game will utilize a custom version of Modiphius' 2d20 tabletop system.

A crowdfunding campaign for the Wolfenstein RPG is planned to launch in Fall 2026.

Modiphius Entertainment has announced that it has formed a new partnership with Bethesda Softworks to create a TTRPG based on the Wolfenstein franchise. The game will be called Wolfenstein: The Roleplaying Game, and will be based around the more modern series of games. Not a ton of details were announced about the storyline or content, but we do know they'll be starting a crowdfunding campaign to get the game underway sometime this year. We have the initial details about the new game below, along with a quote fromt he company about the title, as we wait to learn more about the title.

Wolfenstein: The Roleplaying Game

The game will focus on the critically acclaimed titles, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus—developed by the award-winning team at MachineGames—that explore an alternate history in which the Nazis defeat the Allies in World War II and use their advanced military technology to conquer much of the world. Utilising Modiphius Entertainment's 2d20 system, which is being adapted specifically for this new game, Modiphius plans to crowdfund the Wolfenstein tabletop RPG in Fall 2026. Armed with a variety of advanced weapons and equipment, it's up to players to wage war as resistance fighters against their oppressors with the blood, fire, and fury exemplified in the iconic video games from MachineGames.

Modiphius has a reputation for creating authentic and immersive licensed tabletop games around global IPs, having produced award-winning games for Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Conan, Star Trek, and Discworld.

"As a result of our continued relationship with Bethesda Softworks, we're thrilled to announce that we are working on a tabletop roleplaying game for Wolfenstein," said Chris Birch, co-founder of Modiphius. "We hope that fans will enjoy being able to immerse themselves in the world in a new way. Get psyched!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!