Modiphius Entertainment Releases Dune: Adventures In The Imperium
Modiphius Entertainment has officially released a new Dune tabletop RPG this week with Dune: Adventures In The Imperium. With the brand new movie on the way, this game will give diehard fans who wish to explore the franchise's world a little more in-depth a chance with exciting stories based partially in the lore. The company is currently selling several versions of the game for you to pick up depending on how you want to begin, from Quickstart version all the way to the complete bundle, which you can see down at the bottom. Here's some additional info on the game and everything it contains for you to start your own adventures.
Dune showcases a universe filled to the brim with cutthroat noble houses and Bismarckian alliances, galactic economics, bureaucratic machinations, imperial soldiers, dastardly assassins, religious zealots, and freedom fighting rebels. Dune: Adventures in the Imperium drops players right in the thick of it, as they take the reins of their own House or act as agents of one of the powerful Houses —like honorable House Atreides, the ruthlessly Machiavellian House Harkonnen–or attempt to hack it solo with a House of their own devising.
The system also allows for two styles of play: Architect, for the player who prefers to remain in the shadows and direct the battlefield from the boardroom; and Agent, which caters to the type of player who likes to get their hands dirty, handling business up close and personal. Based on Modiphius' award-winning 2D20 game system, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium is the perfect setting for players looking to flex their strategic muscles and edge out the competition to control the spice and, in turn, control the universe!
- Play Anywhere: Thanks to Modiphius' award-winning 2d20 system, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium requires very little outside of the books themselves and a few dice.
- 20,000 Years of Fun: The Dune Universe stretches waaaaay back, and original author Frank Herbert has crafted a rich world crammed full of fascinating characters, incredible worlds, and a deep, complex political and religious system for players to explore.
- Art Fit for the Emperor's Throne Room: In typical Modiphius fashion, each book and toolkit features gorgeous visuals, stunning artwork, and a beautiful, hand-crafted design. Spiced-up keeners will also enjoy the thematically appropriate dice sets, in Melange Blue and Arrakis Orange!
- All-Star Crew: From the writers to the designers, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium came together through the hard work of industry vets with resumes that include Warhammer, Dungeons & Dragons, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, and many more legendary IPs.