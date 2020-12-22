Modus Games Reveals Medieval Chaos Game Rustler

Modus Games and Games Operators revealed their latest chaotic game on the way with the hilarious Rustler. The game is set in medieval times but has very little to do with the era as you will be playing a young man whose job is to rustle up horses while also doing a slew of other tasks. There are a ton of old-school comedy references in the game, as this open-world title plays a lot like Grand Theft Auto. Only in the 1200's and you don't have access to an arsenal of weapons to fend off guards. The company is currently planning to release it sometime in Q1 2021, but haven't even produced a proper trailer for the game yet. You can read more about it below as we wait to see more.

Rustler is an open-world, top-down action game paying tribute to the good old GTA style and gameplay, fusing it with a historically inaccurate medieval setting. Play as The Guy, whose parents apparently were too lazy to give him a proper name. Experience feudal injustice, inquisition, witch-hunting, and join The Grand Tournament. Meet valiant, yet incredibly stupid knights. Complete a wide variety of twisted missions and quests, or don't give a damn about the plot and bring mayhem in the villages and cities. Choose to go on foot, or by a stolen horse. Fight with a sword or pick a fancy automatic crossbow. All that, spiced up with an inappropriate Monty Python inspired sense of humor. Rustler's world is filled with humor, anachronisms, and pop culture references. Ever been towed for parking in a "NO HORSE ZONE"? Wanna do some cage fights in Medieval Martial Arts Arena? Or maybe pimp-a-horse a little? How about joining the Round-Earthers sect? Use swords, spears, turds, and crossbows. Want to get more efficient? Try holy hand grenades or… horses. Nothing's more deadly than hooves galloping in your direction. Or drifting a cart. As a poor peasant, you really need to get creative in order to win the Grand Tournament™. Form weird alliances, double-cross your foes, and dig up dinosaur skeletons in a light, easy-to-understand, and hard-to-empathize-with story.