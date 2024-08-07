Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Moltres, pokemon, Shared Skies

Moltres Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Defeat the Legendary Kanto bird Moltres in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO using these top counters, raiding tips, and more.

Article Summary Learn top counters for defeating Moltres in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO Shared Skies season.

Discover essential non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon counters for effective battle strategies.

Plan your raid groups: Moltres can be taken down by 2 players with top counters, best with 3 or more.

Find out Moltres Shiny odds and the perfect IV CP range for normal and boosted weather.

The June, July, and August seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, are now wrapping up as we head into the final month. With Pokémon GO Fest complete, we're now getting a relatively low-key month of Raids event events. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends… except for Shadow Raid Weekend, where Shadow Lugia takes over. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Moltres, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Moltres Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Moltres counters as such:

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Moltres.

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal can be defeated with two trainers due to Moltres's double weakness to Rock-types as a Fire/Flying-type, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Moltres will have a CP of 1980 in normal weather conditions and 2475 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

