Monopoly Launches Throwback Token Vote For Primary Game

Hasbro is throwing a brand new event online for Monopoly as they are asking you to vote on which old-school token comes back to the game. In case you haven't been paying attention to the game ever since Hasbro took over the franchise, they have slowly been taking out pieces that people either don't play or feel no longer represent the game in a modern era. Now the company is giving you a chance to have an impact on the next incarnation of the game as they want to know what piece you want to be returned and what it will replace. You can scan the QR code below or visit this site to vote on what token comes back from these options: Thimble, Wheelbarrow, Iron, Boot, Horse & Rider, or Money Bag. Then you'll have a chance to choose what token it will replace, which for us, would be the T-Rex as it never made any sense as to why that was added in the first place. Here's some added info from today's announcement!

The fan-picked Monopoly Throwback Token winner will be updated in a refreshed version of the Classic Monopoly board game hitting shelves Fall of this year in the U.S. and Spring 2023 globally. The current Classic board game including the Scottie, Battleship, Racecar, Top Hat, Penguin, T-Rex, Hazel, and Rubber Ducky tokens will be replaced with the refreshed Monopoly – so be sure to grab a piece of history before one of these tokens is retired! "We know that fans across the globe have been missing the tokens of their childhood, and now is the chance to take a trip down memory lane and bring one back!" said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager, Hasbro Gaming. "We're so thrilled to give fans the opportunity once again to change the global best-selling board game through the Monopoly Throwback Token vote… but which iconic token will emerge victorious and which current token will go into retirement?" Monopoly tokens remain a key element of the game since it was introduced in 1935. Scottie, Battleship, Racecar and Top Hat were part of the eight staple tokens during the 1990s that are still in the current Monopoly game. In 2013, fans voted to include Hazel token as the newest Monopoly game piece while the Iron token was retired after receiving the lowest number of fan votes. In 2017's most recent fan vote, the Thimble, Wheelbarrow, and Boot were retired and replaced by the Penguin, T-Rex, and Rubber Ducky. ​