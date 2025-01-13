Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Monopoly Panini Prizm, nba

Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA 3rd Edition Board Game Announced

Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA has officially announced the 3rd Edition of the board game, covering the 2024-2025 season and players

Article Summary Discover the new Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA 3rd Edition, capturing the 2024-2025 season excitement.

Combine classic Monopoly with trading cards to build rosters of NBA stars and engage in strategic gameplay.

Hunt for ultra-rare cards in the game and booster packs for a thrilling twist on the iconic board game.

Ideal for family game nights, basketball fans, and collectors who love sports and strategy.

Hasbro has officially revealed Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA 3rd Edition, as a new version will cover the 2024-2025 season and players in a new set. As you can see here, they have made a few changes and updates to the game, as you'll see basketball mix with trading cards and the property management title. Plus, a new set of booster packs will be released to compliment it. We have more details below, as the game will be released on February 16, 2025.

Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA 3rd Edition

Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA Edition combines the iconic Monopoly gameplay with the thrill of Panini Prizm NBA trading cards. In this latest edition, players collect and trade real 2024-25 and Panini Prizm NBA trading cards, using them to build a roster of NBA stars. Rather than purchasing properties, players compete for control of NBA games, earning points when opponents land on their teams. And for the first time ever, we've added ultra-rare cards not only to the booster packs but also to the Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA Edition board game itself, offering players even more excitement and rare collectibles throughout the game.

Monopoly Panini Prizm: 2024-25 & Legends NBA Trading Cards Booster Box includes 24 Monopoly Panini Prizm NBA cards designed for collecting or playing with the Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA Edition board games for adults, teens, and kids. In each pack, look for randomly inserted Monopoly Panini Prizm parallels and ultra-rare Black Money Blast and Millionaire Black cards! This exciting twist on the classic Monopoly formula is perfect for:

Family Game Nights – Bring everyone together for a fun, competitive experience.

– Bring everyone together for a fun, competitive experience. Gifts for Basketball Fans & Collectors – Ideal for kids and adults who want to engage with the NBA like never before.

– Ideal for kids and adults who want to engage with the NBA like never before. Strategic Gameplay – A must-have for those who love combining luck with skill and sports knowledge.

With Monopoly Panini Prizm: NBA Edition, you'll get the best of both worlds—an engaging, competitive game with the added excitement of collectible NBA cards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!