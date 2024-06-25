Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Extra Nice, SCHiM

SCHiM Reveals official Release Date For Mid-July

After having a major breakout during Steam Next Fest, Playism has confirmed the release date foir SCHiM will happen in mid-July.

Article Summary SCHiM to officially release on Steam, July 18, 2024, after successful Steam Fest.

New trailer showcases unique shadow-based travel and game environment.

Gameplay intertwines light, shadow, and animation for a novel platforming experience.

Explore living sceneries inspired by Dutch/European locales with hidden items.

Indie game publishers Extra Nice and Playism revealed the official release date for SCHiM, as the game will be released in mid-July. The game had a hell of a breakout during Steam Next Fest, as they garnered oeevr 200k players signing the game up for their Wishlists. Now the game has a proper release date as players will be able to download it on Steam on July 18, 2024. Along with the news came a brand new trailer showing off more aspects of the game and how you'll travel within the shadows, which you can check out here.

SCHiM

SCHiM is a game about jumping from shadow to shadow in a relaxing and lively environment. This 3D platformer takes elements of light, shadow & animation and adds them directly to the gameplay, delivering an experience that you will only find in SCHiM.

A story of a person losing their shadow – A schim is the soul and spirit of an object or living being. Everything in the world has one, and it should never be separated! You need to find your way back to the human you belong to, before it's too late!

– A schim is the soul and spirit of an object or living being. Everything in the world has one, and it should never be separated! You need to find your way back to the human you belong to, before it's too late! Unique 3D platforming – You can only move in the shadows, so you'll need to find clever ways to leap into the shadows of animated objects and moving beings to use them as your pathways.

– You can only move in the shadows, so you'll need to find clever ways to leap into the shadows of animated objects and moving beings to use them as your pathways. A beautiful abstract world – The color palette changes in each level to capture the setting, time of day and mood of every location you explore.

The color palette changes in each level to capture the setting, time of day and mood of every location you explore. Each level has a story to tell – Each new level has its own living scenery with small stories to uncover, inspired by real Dutch/European cities and rural locations.

– Each new level has its own living scenery with small stories to uncover, inspired by real Dutch/European cities and rural locations. Hidden in the shadows – There are lots of hidden items to discover in SCHiM, and when you find them, you help other schim restore the connection to their thing.

