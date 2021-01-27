Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Phanpy Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Phanpy Spotlight Hour, let's take a look at this species' lore.

Dex entry number 231, Phanpy is a pure Ground-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Long Nose Pokémon," this is what Phanpy's Dex entry says:

For its nest, Phanpy digs a vertical pit in the ground at the edge of a river. It marks the area around its nest with its trunk to let the others know that the area has been claimed.

Phanpy is the first stage of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves to Donphan, also a pure Ground-type. It debuted in Pokémon Gold and Silver, where in Japan it was exclusive to Gold and in international releases to Silver. For it to be obtained in the other versions of the game, it had to be traded. It was seen as a counterpart to Teddiursa, which was available in the Japanese Silver version and the international Gold version.

For fans of the anime, Phanpy is one of Ash's Pokémon. Ash obtains its Egg in Extreme Pokémon, and it hatches, revealing Phanpy in Hatching a Plan. Ash's Phanpy becomes a Donphan in Reversing the Charges. Other Phanpy appear in cameo roles throughout the series and the movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Phanpy:

Gold: It swings its long snout around playfully, but because it is so strong, that can be dangerous.

Silver: As a sign of affection, it bumps with its snout. However, it is so strong, it may send you flying.

Crystal: During the deserted morning hours, it comes ashore where it deftly uses its trunk to take a shower.

Sapphire: Phanpy uses its long nose to shower itself. When others gather around, they thoroughly douse each other with water. These Pokémon can be seen drying their soaking-wet bodies at the edge of water.

Diamond/Pearl: It is strong despite its compact size. It can easily pick up and carry an adult human on its back.