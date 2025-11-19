Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, wu tang clan

Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition Has Launched For The Holidays

Grab your friends and crank the volume on 36 Chambers, as Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition is now available for the holidays

The Op Games have launched their latest edition of Monopoly, as player can get their hands on the new Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition. It's the standard game of Monopoly, only this one changed up to fit the inconic rap group with callbacks to all of their albums, hit songs, members, and more. This game has so many references to the group that you'll either be an expert who knows everything about them, or you'll quickly learn by playing it with friends who are. We have mroe details below as the game is up for pre-order for $45, set to ship this December.

Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition

With Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition, fans can buy, sell, and trade legendary tour stops, including the August 30, 2022, St. Louis show, and their iconic Las Vegas Residency. Gear up with exclusive Community Chest and Chance Cards showcasing rare Wu-Tang moments and challenges inspired by their journey. But will these cards solidify their path to Shaolin supremacy or send their tour crashing?

Created for two to six players, ages 14 and up, Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition features six custom sculpted tokens representing items from the Hip-Hop group: Wu-Tang symbol, killer bee, nunchucks, record, microphone, and Samurai sword. This edition features themed currency inspired by Wu-Tang Clan, dice, 28 title deeds, 16 Enter the Wu-Tang cards, 16 Wu-Tang community cards, 32 Houses renamed gold singles, and 12 hotels renamed platinum singles. Featuring stunning poster art from epic tour stops, players will love building a legacy of their own to become a hip-hop legend. Immerse yourself as you play and listen to Wu-Tang Clan's live EP, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) Live From N.Y. State of Mind Tour at Climate Pledge Arena, stream it here.

"Three decades later, The Wu-Tang Clan remains a household name, well-known by fans of all ages," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "We are thrilled to merge one of the most influential Hip-Hop groups of all time with one of America's favorite tabletop games in this new edition of Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition, and we're so excited to see this title span generations and entertain the whole family."

