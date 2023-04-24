Monster Energy Announces Call Of Duty League 2023/2024 Sponsorship The Call Of Duty League has its first official sponsor for next season as Monster Energy revealed they have signed on.

Monster Energy announced this week that they have signed on to be the official sponsor of the Call Of Duty League for the 2023/2024 Season. The announcement comes down ahead of this weekend's Major IV tournament, as the company has become the official energy drink for the league. The deal is basically a renewal, as their partnership has gone back a decade, long before the current league ever existed. The company has promised to keep the pros in this next event fueled up for the remainder of the 2023 season, as well as the entire 2024 season. We have a couple of quotes below from both parties as you can expect to see this branding more in the year ahead.

"We are psyched to get behind the Call of Duty League this season and beyond," said Kyle Maurer, Monster Energy VP of Digital Marketing and Gaming. "These are the best in the world competing — and we want to keep them at the top of their game! Not only have we seen numerous champions raise trophies wearing the Monster Energy claw, but we've also witnessed the growth of many of our players into streamers and broadcast talent as they continue to be successful, doing what they love. Now that Monster Energy is the Official Energy Drink of the Call of Duty League, we look forward to fueling the next generation of champions and continuing to support world-class professional gamers."

"The Call of Duty League is known for its electrifying energy, and Monster Energy is the ideal partner to bring that hype to the next level," added Jack Harari, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Activision Blizzard. "Beginning with Major IV this week and continuing through the 2024 season, the CDL and Monster Energy will up the ante when it comes to keeping the League fueled."