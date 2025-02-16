Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feld Motor Sports, Monster Energy Supercross 25

Monster Energy Supercross 25 Releases First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first official gameplay trailer for Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game, coming out this April

Rebuilt from scratch, the game uses Unreal Engine 5 for enhanced graphics and realism.

Race with the 2025 official roster, tracks, and bikes ahead of the real championship season.

New dynamic terrain deformation offers evolving ruts and dirt accumulation for immersive gameplay.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports dropped the first gameplay trailer for Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game this week. Sadly, you only get to see 30 seconds worth of footage out of it, as that's apparently about as much as the team feels you should be exposed to. (Technically, it's about 15 seconds if you take out all the hype and graphics, but it looks better than the last entry.) Enjoy what you can as the game arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 10.

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game

Two years since the last installment, today's trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come in the new chapter of the franchise, which has been rebuilt from the ground up to offer Supercross fans the most authentic and engaging gaming experience yet. For the first time, players will get to live the thrills of the current season and even anticipate the official schedule by racing with the 2025 official roster, tracks, and bikes alongside the course of the real 2025 championship season. Making the most out of Unreal Engine 5, the game will feature unprecedented graphics as well as a new physics system to deliver a whole new level of realism and simulation. Meeting one of the strongest requests of the community, Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game introduces a dynamic terrain deformation system with evolving ruts. Beyond visual evidence, this new system will add a fresh layer of dynamism to the gameplay, as tracks will now change at every lap, with dirt accumulating on the terrain and creating banks and ruts.

For the first time in franchise history, real circuit blueprints from the current championship are being used to feature rosters, bikes, and tracks. Besides Anaheim 1 and Glendale, the trailer also shows one of the original motocross tracks designed by Milestone, in which players will get to test a completely different riding experience. Moreover, with Unreal Engine 5, the game delivers a graphical overhaul with a cutting-edge physics system for precise control over riders and bikes, both in the air and on the ground, as well as the integration of neural AI for increased immersion. This package of novelties will result in more realistic and simulative gameplay, which all fans will get to master through dedicated tutorials.

