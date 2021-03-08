Monster Energy Supercross 4 Reveals Its Release Date

Milestone, Feld Entertainment, Inc., and Koch Media revealed that Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 is coming on March 11th. The team revealed the release date today, which is odd considering they held it off now considering it comes out this week, along with a brand new trailer and some added details, which you can read about below. You can pre-order the game now for both versions of Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC for Steam and Google Stadia right now. Enjoy the trailer!

One of the biggest improvements in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 is the structure of the brand-new Career Mode. For the first time in the franchise history, players will face new ways to live their dream as a rider, both climbing the ladders and customizing their experience. The main goal is reaching glory – starting as a Supercross Futures and trying to become the best rider in the world. This means not only racing at the top level but improving your skills along the way. The new skill tree system is the key: collecting points through racing, special events, training and journal activities will give the chance to boost specific statistics that will impact rider's performances.

On a landscape inspired by the Maine Islands, players will experience the new Compound, a land dedicated to free-roaming and races against friends. There will be many tracks available along with challenges and collectibles to discover. The beloved Track Editor is also back with more options than ever. Players can now express their full creative potential, using new modules in combination with Tuff Blox, Starting Gate structures and many other objects. Thanks to the level of customization, players can specialize their rider and bike using tons of cosmetics content. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 features 110 official brands both for cosmetic and performance customization.

Multiplayer guarantees a lag-free experience thanks to the dedicated servers, enriched by the Race Director Mode… and there's more: are you ready to win for real? Esports are finally coming to Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4, pushing players to the limits in order to become a legendary esports SX Rider. For the very first time, you'll be able to compete in the official esports Monster Energy Supercross championship and prove that you're the best. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.