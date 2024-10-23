Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Reveals More With October Showcase

Capcom showed off more of Monster Hunter Wilds in a new showcase, including new monsters, the ecosystem, and an Open Beta coming soon

Article Summary Monster Hunter Wilds introduces the new Oilwell Basin ecosystem and the Black Flame monster.

Open Beta Test runs from October 31 to November 3 on PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam.

Explore the Windward Plains with diverse biomes featuring hazards and intriguing wildlife.

Seikrets provide dynamic travel and combat abilities, enhancing hunter versatility.

Capcom held a brand new livestream showcase this morning for Monster Hunter Wilds, giving us a better look at a few new areas of the game. For this particular stream, they covered a little bit of something new in different areas as we got a look at the new Oilwell Basin ecosystem, a new monster known as the Black Flame, and several others, both old and new in some variations. They also showed off a a new craftsman village called Azuz, and how NPC hunters will be able to help you. But the big reveal came with the announcement of an Open Beta Test taking place next week across PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam, running from October 31 – November 3. Enjoy the video above as the full game will be out on February 28, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter™ series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

These immersive ecosystems are populated with wildlife acclimated to their surroundings, including smaller monsters like Dalthydon, an herbivorous wyvern that migrates seasonally, and Ceratonoth, who rely on males to shield the herd from raging storms with well-developed dorsal horns that serve as lightning rods. Of course, large monsters also roam the Windward Plains, including Doshaguma. While massive and territorial, these fanged beasts are curiously sometimes sighted stalking the plains in aggressive packs. Meanwhile, the formidable amphibian Chatacabra uses its surroundings and adhesive saliva to become an even stronger adversary by armoring its body with natural materials like ore.

To help hunters meet the challenges that await in Monster Hunter Wilds, the beloved gameplay of the series has evolved with an arsenal of new features. Players will experience a seamless flow from story sequences to gameplay without interruption. To traverse this world's sprawling environments, the game introduces Seikrets, a new type of mount. These nimble creatures can guide their riders to destinations and allow hunters to perform actions on the go, such as sharpening weapons, gathering materials, and wielding the slinger. Hunters can also swap to a secondary weapon with their Seikret, empowering hunting parties to adapt to the changing conditions out in the field without returning to base.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!