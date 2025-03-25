Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds To Release New Update in Early April

Capcom revealed a number of new items coming to Monster Hunter Wilds today, as the game will get its first major title update

Article Summary First major update introduces Mizutsune and Arch-tempered Rey Dau on April 4.

New Grand Hub gathering area to boost hunter interaction and event participation.

Festival of Accord: Blossomdance offers exclusive gear and quests from April 22 to May 6.

Free classic gestures and Cosmetic DLC available for hunters and handlers.

Capcom held the Monster Hunter Wilds March 2025 Showcase, and with it came a number of reveals, as the game will be getting its first major title update soon. Set to launch on April 4, the game will add the bubbly leviathan Mizutsune as part of the Forbidden Lands, and with them will come several new challenges and features. Such as the Arch-tempered Rey Dau, the formation of the Grand Hub gathering area for hunters to get together at, and the first Festival seasonal event. We have the video and the dev notes for you here.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Scrubs in Bubbles

Last seen in Monster Hunter Rise, the Bubble Fox Wyvern Mizutsune slips into the Forbidden Lands on April 4. Starting at Hunter Rank 21, players can unlock the mission to hunt Mizutsune by speaking with Kanya in the Scarlet Forest, but hunters should prepare for the leviathan's graceful attacks and immobilizing bubbles or risk ending up in the wash. Arch-tempered Rey Dau will also debut in an Event Quest for players above Hunter Rank 50, offering an increased challenge beyond that of Tempered monster hunts, plus a new Rey Dau Gamma armor set to forge as a reward. The Hunter Rank 50 mark will also unlock a mission to once again hunt Zoh Shia, after which the fearsome monster will appear during the Wyvern's Wakening in the Ruins of Wyveria for additional hunts and the ability to gather Zoh Shia parts for high-rank hunter and Palico equipment.

Arena Quests, Challenge Quests, and Free Challenge Quests will also appear as limited-time Event Quests. Arena Quests and Challenge Quests can be completed by up to two players using pre-determined equipment. Meanwhile, Free Challenge Quests have no equipment restrictions and can include hunting parties of up to four players. All new quest types can be completed solo, cooperatively in cross-platform online multiplayer, or using Support Hunters. Replay for faster clear times and earn a spot on the leaderboard for special pendants as rewards. New Event Quests will continue to appear on the Quest Board and will include opportunities earn special armor, quickly raise your Hunter Rank, collect cooking ingredients, and more.

Gathering Forces and New Hunting Choices

Title Update 1 introduces the Grand Hub to Monster Hunter Wilds – a massive gathering space for hunters to engage in new ways, such as competing in the new Barrell Bowling minigame to earn useful items and pendants. Hunters can also gather in the Grand Hub to observe the village of Suja's traditions, including the Diva's nightly vocal performance. Talking to Tetsuzan in Suja after reaching Hunter Rank 16 unlocks the Grand Hub, at which point the Squad Information Counter will relocate from the Windward Plains so hunters can conveniently manage their Squads in the communal area. The entrance to the Grand Hub will also host the Expedition Record Board, where the newly added Arena Quests' fastest global clear times will be displayed alongside Arena Quest limited bounties.

Each season, a unique celebration will be held in the Grand Hub. These will begin with the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, which runs from April 22 to May 6. During festivals, the appearance and available meals in the Grand Hub will change, and hunters can obtain limited-time equipment, gestures, Pop-Up Camp decorations, and more. In addition to seasonal Event Quests, most previously held Event Quests will also make a return. Arch-tempered Rey Dau will appear as part of an Event Quest at the conclusion of the festival in May. Hunters should keep their eyes peeled for an upcoming Capcom collaboration with another title near the end of the month as well!

Don't be Blandgonga

Classic gestures are making their return as free DLC in Monster Hunter Wilds, alongside Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 for Premium Deluxe Edition and Cosmetic DLC Pass holders. Looking to style out more than just your hunter? A new outfit for your trusty handler Alma and the ability to change her glasses will be available for free, alongside new Camp Gear options for your Pop-Up Camps throughout the Forbidden Lands. Hunters looking to flex their catalog of endemic life should stay tuned to future updates, which will include a list of all the critters they have gathered.

