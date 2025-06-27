Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameCube, Super Mario Strikers

Super Mario Strikers Announces For Switch 2 GameCube Library

Super Mario Strikers will be coming to the GameCube library for Nintendo Switch Online, as the power soccer game will arrive next week

Article Summary Super Mario Strikers joins the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube library, launching next week.

Extreme soccer action returns with Mushroom Kingdom favorites, no referees, and chaotic power-ups.

Play solo or enjoy local and online multiplayer matches for up to four players on Switch 2.

Original-style wireless GameCube controller launches for Nintendo Switch Online members only.

Nintendo revealed the next game coming to Nintendo Switch Online as part of the GameCube library, as we're getting Super Mario Strikers next week. Released 20 years ago, this is the original power soccer title that introduced the Mario cast of characters to the sport with special powers and abilities to make every game exciting. You will be able to play the classic version, with some slight improvements to make it run better, and Swicth 2 options, such as multiplayer and camera use. Like all games in their retro library, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to play it. We have more details below and the trailer here as it arrives on July 3, 2025.

Nintendo Switch Online – Super Mario Strikers

The first title in the Mario Strikers series and originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2005, Super Mario Strikers is an extreme soccer game where anything goes. Select your captain from Mushroom Kingdom mainstays like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario and Waluigi, and jump into a bevy of modes like Grudge Match, Cup Battles and Custom Battles. In this arena, matches unfold with white-hot speed and intensity, and with no referees to dish out penalties, the only thing containing the mayhem is the electrified fence that surrounds the field!

Plus, obtain familiar items, like shells and mushrooms, to add to the chaos and give yourself a boost during matches. But the real key to winning is the Super Strike: a powerful shot that can net you two points at once! Hone your techniques, deal out big hits and even unleash Chain Chomp onto the field as you aim to score a goal – and crush the opposition. With simple controls, anyone can hit the pitch while playing solo, and in local and online multiplayer matches for up to four players.

Additionally, players can make some waves while playing games from the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics library with a classic-style controller designed after the original. This dedicated wireless Nintendo GameCube controller has modern features like the C-Button, which can open GameChat, and the Capture Button. The Nintendo GameCube controller is only compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 system and is available for purchase by paid Nintendo Switch Online members.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!