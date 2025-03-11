Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aloft, Astrolabe Interactive

Aloft Releases New Critters & Wonders Update in Early Access

Aloft has a new update available right now, as players can download the Critters & Wonders update while the game sits in Early Access

Funcom and developer Astrolabe Interactive have released a new update for Aloft while the game is in Early Access, as players can download the Critters & Wonders update. The cozy co-op sandbox survival game is still being worked on, so updates like this will be coming every so often, adding content that will basically be a part of the final game for those who decided to opt in early. This particular update brings a variety of cute creatures to find and collect for your character, along with new special islands to discover among the many floating islands you can travel between. We have more details and a trailer for you here as we wait to see what the next update will bring.

Aloft – Critters & Wonders

The Critters & Wonders update adds a whole range of collectible critters that can be found all across the skies of Aloft. Bees, butterflies, bats, frogs, lizards, and many more, with each species coming in a variety of colors, and rarities. Catch them using the net or lure them with feed to bring them on your journey through the clouds. Unleash your cute companions in places where the ecosystem needs a push for balance to be restored. They can even be placed in fancy vivariums on your skyship home base.

Players can now also encounter a new type of floating island in the game, called Wonder Islands. These are fixed in the world and always offer a unique reward or discovery. The Critters & Wonders update adds the first two Wonder Islands, with more planned for the future. Community and creativity are a keystone of Aloft, so in response to community feedback, the update also adds the option to make the island you have chosen to be your skyship a Shared Home, allowing anyone to collaborate with you and build there without restrictions.

