Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Will Collaborate With The New Film

Capcom revealed today that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will be doing a new collaboration with the new Monster Hunter film. Reviving their husband-and-wife combo from the Resident Evil films, the new film will be directed by Paul W. S. Anderson as the film stars Milla Jovovich. To celebrate the films impending release, Capcom has chosen to do a collaboration event where the characters and some other elements of the film have been incorporated into the game. That includes weapons, skins, and a couple of monsters you'll have to contend with. Everything will kick off in the game on November 27th, giving you a good month to familiarize yourself with the characters and the setting before the film releases on December 30th. Enjoy the trailer below showing it all off.

To celebrate the two "Monster Hunter" worlds colliding, players can watch two new trailers for a behind-the-scenes look at Milla Jovovich bringing her Monster Hunter character Artemis into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and a sneak peek at the upcoming collaboration content. In the special two-part Event Quest, hunters can go head-to-head with the fearsome Black Diablos depicted in the film during the initial solo quest, before attempting to overcome the massive Greater Rathalos in the second portion. Hunters must prepare to fight tooth and claw, as these quests will only be available for players who have achieved Master Rank. For those valiant enough to succeed, items like special gear, layered armor, new titles, a new background and Guild Card poses will become available. Additionally, starting Nov. 27 all Monster Hunter World: Iceborne players will be able to claim one limited time item pack filled with useful items as a log-in bonus to celebrate the upcoming film.