Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hyper Games, Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth Reveals 2026 Release Window

Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth has kind of been given a release window, as the team confirmed the game would come out sometime in 2026

Article Summary Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth announced for 2026 release by indie developer Hyper Games

Story-driven, cozy puzzle adventure set in a beautifully wintry Moominvalley

Follow Moomintroll as he navigates a snow-covered landscape, forging new friendships

Spiritual successor to Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley with standalone gameplay

Indie game developer and publisher Hyper Games has revealed that Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth will be coming out in 2026. The game was revealed earlier this Summer during one of the many, many, many livestreams, but no date was provided at the time as it seems like they didn't have a plan just yet. Now we learned that the game will be out sometime next year, but that's an awfully big window with nothing in place to nail it to a quarter. At the very least, the team did give us a new trailer to check out, showing off more of the game and its story, which you can check out here.

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth

When Moomintroll unexpectedly wakes up early from his winter hibernation, he finds himself completely alone for the first time, in a world he barely recognizes. The familiar landscape of Moominvalley is now cloaked in the frosty veil of the Lady of the Cold. Initially seeking someone to care for him and longing to banish winter, young Moomintroll reluctantly embarks on a journey into the unknown, learning to forge new friendships and help those in greater need than himself.

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth is a story-driven, cozy puzzle adventure that lets you return to the enchanting Moominvalley through the creative lens of the award-winning indie studio Hyper Games. While not a direct sequel to Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, it is a spiritual successor with many similarities. You can enjoy both games on their own, and in any order you'd like.

Third-Person, Top-Down Adventure: Explore Moominvalley and enjoy the beautiful winter landscape

Explore Moominvalley and enjoy the beautiful winter landscape Story-Driven Exploration: Discover the warmth of winter with Moomintroll

Discover the warmth of winter with Moomintroll A Winter Wonderland: Inspired by Tove Jansson's Moominland Midwinter

Inspired by Tove Jansson's Moominland Midwinter Play as Moomintroll: Everyone's favorite Moomin on a quest for warmth and friendship

Everyone's favorite Moomin on a quest for warmth and friendship Environmental Puzzles: Set in beautifully crafted, cozy surroundings

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!