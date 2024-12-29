Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrolabe Games, Dr. Kucho! Games, Moons Of Darsalon

Moons of Darsalon Arrives On PC & Console in February 2025

The retro action platformer Moons of Darsalon has been confirmed for release this February, as the game arrives on PC and consoles

Article Summary Moons of Darsalon launches February 2025 on PC and all major consoles.

Guide darsanauts safely through dynamic, alien-infested moons.

Use voice commands, jet packs, and vehicles for epic rescues.

Retro graphics, 8-bit music, and realistic physics enhance gameplay.

Indie game developer Dr. Kucho! Games and publisher Astrolabe Games confirmed the release date for Moons of Darsalon, as it will be out in February. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a retro action sci-fi platformer in which you must save several astronauts in rescue missions. You'll have a few different weapons and tools at your disposal, as you must find a way to save all of them and not lose anyone to the obstacles and enemies all around you. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives on PC and all three major consoles on February 6, 2024.

Moons of Darsalon

Teams of darsanauts got lost during their mining missions on the different moons of the planet Darsalon. You need to complete several rescue missions in which you will have to lead them to the closest base station. They will use their own AI to follow you and to obey your commands. On your way to the base you will have to protect them from dangers and enemies using your laser gun, jet pack, pilot ground and air vehicles, destroy terrain, and even make new paths with the ground maker gun.

Fast-paced laser gun shooting action against dangerous alien creatures.

Enhanced mobility thanks to accessories like the jet pack and vehicles like the space truck and drop ship.

Darsanauts implement advanced platforming AI including dynamic terrain detection, jump force calculation, light sensitivity, inter-NPC communication.

Voice Commands to control companion NPCs.

Dynamic ground destruction and creation: Destroy terrain and make new paths with the ground maker gun.

Fully interactive and realistic liquid physics.

Realistic off road vehicle physics.

8 bit music based on MOS 6581 (SID) chip from 1982 and speech synthesis.

Graphics are generated with a unique render pipeline that combines modern lighting, 2D sprites and 3D models pixelated in real time, all featuring a restricted color palette for an authentic retro feel.

And of course, we cannot miss the good old CRT filter!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!