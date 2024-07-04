Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Klabater, Video Games | Tagged: Moonshine Inc.

Moonshine Inc. Arrives On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Klabater has confirmed that they will launch Moonshine Inc. for the Nintendo Switch, as the full game arrives next Thursday.

Indie game developer and publisher Klabater announced they will release Moonshine Inc. for the Nintendo Switch as the game arrives next week. This will be the full version of the game, with nothing left out, along with all of the content and updates released so far, so Switch players are getting everything at the start. We have a new trailer here as well before the game launches on July 11, 2024.

Moonshine Inc.

What's your alcohol of choice? Do you maybe know how to make it? The process is a complex one, but with our know-how, we can shed some light on it, if you'd like; a little bit of moonlight – moonshine! – to guide you through the processes of fermentation, distillation, and bottling. Makin' booze is pure fun, but if you're makin' money too – now that's the way to live. However, for that, you need to be smart, manage your base right, and not piss off the boys in blue…

We tried to capture the life of a moonshiner as realistically as possible. You'll be managing workers who'll be crafting and maintaining your equipment, you'll be buying ingredients, unlocking technologies, planning deliveries and finances, making sure you remain as discreet as possible – and deciding whom to trust and with whom to work. In our game, you take on the role of a young moonshiner. You will progress through main missions, you'll be performing side quests, and running into road events during deliveries – the life of a moonshiner is ever-exciting and full of surprises…

If you'll be prospering, you'll get the chance to create and manage bases in five different regions, each with its own, more and more challenging missions. From your hometown mountains, through the thicket of a forest and mud of a swamp, all the way to civilization to conquer the big city. How the story will end depends purely on you – there'll be a pesky agent who'll want to work with you, and there'll be a corrupt governor that you can join. But you can also ignore them. You're a free man, after all. That's how Moonshine Inc. came to be. Made for moonshiners, amateurs, dreamers, and newbies. Sit down, launch the game, enjoy crafting and running your business, and relax… after all, ain't nothin' illegal 'til you get caught!

