More Details Released About Call Of Duty: Vanguard – Season One

Rise on a new front and discover this secret in Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, a massive island-sized introduction to another incredible year for Call of Duty — complete with free weapons, maps, Operators, and more content, especially for Vanguard owners. Season One will begin on December 8, following updates to Vanguard and Warzone. Vanguard's update is scheduled for December 6 at 9 PM PT. Warzone will schedule its update for when it shuts down its servers from December 7 at 9 PM PT to December 8 at 9 AM PT to prepare for Warzone Pacific. From all the free content across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone Pacific, to new innovations within the Battle Pass system and 24 hours of exclusive access to the new Caldera map for Vanguard owners in Warzone Pacific, this is everything you need to know for Season One:

Vanguard Owners Drop in on December 8. Play the new Pacific map, Caldera, a day early by owning Call of Duty: Vanguard . Rebirth Island will remain live during this time for all other players.

Play the new map, Caldera, a day early by owning . Rebirth Island will remain live during this time for all other players. The Battle Pass: The Best Value Gets Better. Three functional weapons, two Multiplayer Perks, new Equipment in Vanguard , as well as other unprecedented free items in Tiers and dozens of other items in the full Battle Pass.

Three functional weapons, two Multiplayer Perks, new Equipment in , as well as other unprecedented free items in Tiers and dozens of other items in the full Battle Pass. Tips of the Three-Pronged Spear. S.O.T.F. Trident is prepared to pierce through the Pacific, with Francis "Kai" Lanakila arriving first with the Season One Battle Pass.