More SS4 Cards From New Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our first selection here, we see a continued focus on Super Saiyan 4.

In this selection of cards, see Bardock, Vegeta, and Goku in their Super Saiyan 4 forms. These are quite interesting, as these characters also appear in cards that depict them with forward-facing artwork reminiscent of the new style of SPRs from Cross Spirits which we saw in use on that set's Android 18, Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, and Super Saiyan 4 Bardock cards. Now, we see all three of these Saiyans in the same side pose. While some of the comments on the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page critiqued these cards for using the same style, I personally think this is a good idea. Having a set style of card will not only make the 2021 Anniversary Box unique and memorable as the set with those Super Saiyan 4 cards, I also happen to think that these will look absolutely terrific in a 9-pocket binder.

Collectors and players wishing to pull these in their foil forms will have to hope for luck. While all of the set's cards will be in the box, only the Special Anniversary packs inside will have these cards as foils. As seen above, there will be two five-card packs included, which means you'll only pull ten cards as foil from your box.

Personally? That means I'm getting extra boxes!

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.