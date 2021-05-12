Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward

In a move that likely will be widely regarded as frustrating, yet understandable, Target has decided to follow in Wal-Mart's footsteps and halt trading card sales in their entirety. Beginning on May 14th, Target stores around the United States will no longer be selling trading cards, including but probably not limited to sports cards of various kinds and cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

There is no word on whether this embargo will extend to games such as Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, or the Digimon Card Game, but judging from the general ignorance surrounding current blanketing policies, it is a safe bet to presume that it will. This embargo will last until further notice, however, meaning that there might be an end time. However, that time is not plainly in sight yet.

As we previously covered, this policy hurts card game players a ton, especially those without a local gaming shop that hasn't remained shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, considering the unfortunate circumstances, perhaps it is for the best for the time being. This past Friday, May 7th, a man pulled a gun on a group of people in a Target parking lot in Wisconsin over a dispute stemming from sports card limitations. Thankfully, no shots were fired, but the Target and a local Trader Joe's grocery store had to go into lockdown for upwards of an hour. Therefore, while the embargo might seem absolutely outrageous to many, it makes perfect sense for the sake of the safety of the company's retail employees.

Do you agree with Target's decision to halt all trading card sales? Is the retail giant going a step too far, or is their erring towards caution sensible? Let us know what you think in the comments below.