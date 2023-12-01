Posted in: Games, Tencent Games, Video Games | Tagged: bruce lee, Project: The Outcast

MoreFun Studios Announces Bruce Lee Collaboration For New Game

In a new trailer for the game Project: The Outcast, we see how MoreFun Studios channels Bruce Lee for the action sequences.

Article Summary MoreFun Studios teams up with Bruce Lee's legacy for their game Project: The Outcast.

New game trailer showcases martial arts action inspired by Bruce Lee's "Be Water" philosophy.

Project: The Outcast, a game based on Hitori No Shita manga and anime, debuts exciting gameplay.

Bruce Lee's estate collaborates on game, hinting at authentic martial arts moves and strategies.

MoreFun Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, has announced a collaboration with martial arts icon Bruce Lee for their next game, Project: The Outcast. The game has been in the works for a minute with the tentative title, but not a lot has been seen for it until now with this new video. The game is based on the webcomic and anime Hitori No Shita, as they show off the gameplay they've been working on that highlights a few moves you might recognize from one of the masters of martial arts. A lot of the combat for this video had been inspired by Bruce Lee's "Be Water" interview, as the team has indicated they are working in collaboration with Lee's estate in some capacity. Whether he will be a playable character or not is unknown, but the trailer shows two characters trading blows with an array of combos, counters, and throw attacks, mixed with magic attacks such as fireballs, energy webs, and ice attacks for a pretty cool visual. We have the trailer down below for you to enjoy as we wait to hear more about the gaame.

"Based on the celebrated webcomic and animated series Hitori No Shita: The Outcast, the new trailer – captured entirely with in-game footage – demonstrates the depth of the game's combat mechanics as two fighters utilize combos, counters, and throw attacks combined with mystical techniques like fireballs, energy webs, and ice attacks in a mesmerizing martial arts spectacle. Project: The Outcast blends dynamic intense gameplay with jaw-dropping visual quality highlighted by stunning motion capture technology. Martial arts fans will appreciate many of the recognizable Chinese martial art stances, forms and strikes demonstrated in this trailer. The new collaboration with Master Bruce Lee will expand upon the appreciation of martial arts technique and philosophy in Project: The Outcast, with more details to be announced."

