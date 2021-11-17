Morpeko V-UNION Will Arrive In Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream League and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview which features a V-UNION that will likely appear in the main Brilliant Stars set… maybe. Let's see why or why not we may get this card in that expansion.

Morpeko V-UNION! This will not be a promo card like the previous V-UNION cards we've gotten but will be available to pull in booster packs. Well, at least in Japan. Morpeko V-UNION is confirmed for VMAX Climax, and PokeBeach has also confirmed how V-UNION cards will be distributed in Japanese packs. No, you won't have to pull Morpeko piece-by-piece over the course of multiple booster boxes only to realize that you're still missing that booty. No, all four cards will be featured in one pack, essentially giving players and collectors four Ultra Rares in the slot of one. We do not yet know, though, how the English-language Pokémon TCG will handle these cards. Could they remove them from sets completely and only feature them as Black Star Promos? They could! Could they break up the cards with one piece per pack so you end up with the booty-less situation I described above? They sure could. We'll certainly have a better idea once we see Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, but it is worth noting two things.

One – the official Pokémon TCG site doesn't list V-UNION cards as a feature of the set

Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars is described as:

Over 170 cards 4 brand-new Pokémon VSTAR 20 powerful Pokémon V and 3 enormous Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset More than 20 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card

No mention at all! But…

There are four SWSH Black Star Promo slots unaccounted for

We know the promo codes of a lot of the upcoming SWSH Black Star Promos. Here's what's coming:

SWSH179 Flareon V: Flareon VMAX Premium Collection

SWSH180 Flareon VMAX: Flareon VMAX Premium Collection

SWSH181 Vaporeon V: Vaporeon VMAX Premium Collection

SWSH182 Vaporeon VMAX: Vaporeon VMAX Premium Collection

SWSH183 Jolteon V: Jolteon VMAX Premium Collection

SWSH184 Jolteon VMAX: Jolteon VMAX Premium Collection

SWSH185

SWSH186

SWSH187

SWSH188

SWSH189: Flapple: Brilliant Stars Single Pack Blisters

SWSH190 Eevee: Brilliant Stars Single Pack Blisters

SWSH191 Leafeon: Brilliant Stars Three Pack Blisters

SWSH192 Glaceon: Brilliant Stars Three Pack Blisters

And the list goes on… but hm. Notice those empty slots. Four cards we don't know about in a row, huh?

Four.