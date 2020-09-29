Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Receives The All Hallows' Eve Pack

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a new character skin pack for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath for Halloween. As you might suspect, the company decided to get a little freakier than they usually do with he skins, as you've seen in the past with their holiday-themed versions where they basically give people a more patriotic or summer vibe. This time around you're getting a few with some haunting ill-intent, as you can see below with skins like "Beast Within" Johnny Cage, "Blizzard King" Sub-Zero, and "Bad Medicine" D'Vorah. As it is with all skins being added to the game, you get no special bonus or anything to boost your character for equipping it, you just get the bonus of looking cool or menacing or funny for having it on as you defeat your opponents. Illustrated best in the fun trailer below.

A look at some of the new Halloween skins from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, courtesy of WB Games.
While having these new skins is awesome, it does feel like another teaser for us as we wait for the company to reveal when they'll be adding the second Kombat Pack with a new set of characters. The company pretty much went quiet on all new content beyond skins after they released the Aftermath addition into the game, and there have been multiple leaks showing that there are plans in the works to release a new set of characters through datamining. At this rate, if we had to take a wild guess as to when we'll see new characters added to the game, we're betting they're waiting until The Game Awards 2020 again to do a new major announcement. Because there's no other esports tournaments they would do something that big at, nor are there any other convention in 2020 they would save that reveal for.

