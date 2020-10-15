Mortal Kombat 11 Shows Off A New Gameplay Trailer For Rain

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released the first of three character trailers for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate with a look at Rain. The former Edenian prince clad in purple, who is actually a confirmed tribute to the late musician Prince, will be making a return to the game after basically being a one-off NPC in MKX. This version of the character, before even watching the latest trailer, looks and feels like the best version of Rain we've seen in any game in the franchise. Even the MK9 version of him was basically a clone of several moves from Ermac, Scorpion, Raiden, and a few others thrown together on a new skin, so he never felt like anything more than a different option. But this time around it looks like they'll actually focus on some of the lore behind the character. Here's the brief bio for him from NetherRealm.

As the son of the god Argus, Edenia's divine Protector, Rain wields a magical power allowing him to harness water and lightning, open dimensional rifts to a previously unknown water realm and even liquefy himself to avoid attacks. He is also equipped with a deadly katar to slash and stab opponents as he fights for his place in Edenia's pantheon.

The character has a soft spot among fans as he is technically part of the group of "ninjas" the franchise has promoted over the years, holding just a tad more prestige over Tremor, but not by much as even Smoke has been given more to do over the years. Hopefully that all changes moving forward as the trailer below shows that he is basically a combo master that can be chained quickly. However, if you whiff, you're left open for a painfully long time. Rain joins Mileena and Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on November 17th when the game gets an upgrade for both current-gen and next-gen consoles. Oh! By the way, for the hardcore fans, remember how Shang Tsung can transform into Rain because he supposedly has his soul? Interesting now that he's back… Don't discount the possibility of seeing Ermac or Reptile down the road as anything is possible moving forward.