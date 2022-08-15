Mortal Kombat Trilogy Comes To GOG For Franchise's 30th Anniversary

NetherRealm Studios is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mortal Kombat this year, and to kick it off, GOG has released Mortal Kombat Trilogy. Depending on what you think of the series, this is either one of the best or worst games from the original 2D era of the series. You're getting every single character ever created for the game up to that point in one collection, even the human version of Smoke as an option from his cybernetic counterpart, and all of the bosses from Goro to Shao Khan. Every level is accessible from all three games, and all of the updates to the characters at that point are included in the game as this kind of put a cap on all of the MK3 versions that were being released. The game is available right now in their shop at a discount, but only for a limited time.

Mortal Kombat Trilogy, released originally by Midway in 1996, is the second and final update to Mortal Kombat 3. It features kharacters and stages restored from MK 1 and MK 2 as well as the "Aggressor" bar and new finishing moves. The release was possible thanks to the efforts made by GOG Team, who worked with Warner Bros. to make it accessible for modern platforms. This successor to the arcade megahits features the meanest of the mean and the baddest of the bad. If you think you've mastered the moves and out-bossed the bosses, think again! It's one-on-one action with one of the most successful martial arts series of all times. Shao Kahn's final attempt to control the earth is upon us… 32 immediately playable characters plus 4 classic characters

New Brutalities let you pound opponents 'til they explode!

7 humiliating Stage Fatalities that send defeated opponents pummeling out of the arena to a grizzly death!

Non-stop challenge