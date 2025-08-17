Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mortal Sin, Nikola Todorovic

Mortal Sin Will Finally Release Its Full Version This Month

After nearly two and a half years in Early Access, Mortal Sin will finally have its full version see the light of day next week

Experience intense, fast-paced melee combat with combos, finishers, and a growing roster of unique character classes.

Explore surreal, ever-changing nightmares with procedurally generated levels, quests, and hundreds of custom rooms.

Customize visuals, unlock new weapons, discover secrets, and dive into endless replayability and future updates.

Solo indie game developer and publisher Nikola Todorovic has finally revealed the official release date for the full version of their game, Mortal Sin. Its been a while since we've seen or heard much from this game, as it's been in Early Access for nearly two and a half years, and it looks absolutely different compared to when it first went in. As you can see from the trailer above, they gave the game a much more realistic look compared to previous editions. But it appears the game is ready to ome out as they announced Version 1.0 will arrive on August 29, 2025.

Mortal Sin

Mortal Sin is built around fast, visceral melee combat where every strike matters. Chain slashes, bashes, and kicks into devastating finishers as limbs fly and blood paints the walls. Combat thrives on momentum: move fast, hit hard, and never give your enemies a chance to breathe. Descend into a surreal, ever-shifting nightmare. Procedurally generated levels, randomized quests, and hundreds of hand-crafted rooms make every run feel fresh. Unlock a growing roster of distinct classes, from the greatsword-wielding Berserker to the gun-toting Pirate, each with their own playstyle and wild synergies. Dive into a bold, graphic novel-inspired world that's as stylish as it is deadly. Prefer a different look? Mortal Sin now features multiple visual modes and color palettes. Your nightmare, your way.

Brutal, skill-based melee with flashy, satisfying combos

Beautiful comic-book visuals, now fully customizable

Dozens of unique enemies that react to your every move

Over a dozen playable classes, each with their own weapons and abilities

A huge arsenal: greatswords, spears, guns, claws, and magic

Hundreds of handcrafted rooms across procedurally generated maps

Secret platforming zones with rare loot and hidden horrors

Randomly generated quests with powerful rewards

Multiple color palettes to match your vibe and mood

Infinite runs and future updates to keep the chaos going

