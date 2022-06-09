Moss: Book II Will Officially Launch On Quest 2 This July

Polyarc has revealed that they will be launching their VR puzzle-adventure title Moss: Book II onto Quest 2 this coming July. The game was already released just a couple of months ago for PS4 and PS5, earning high praise as it continued the adventures of a brave mouse named Quill who you will guide through a world of puzzles and heroics to take out enemies that plague the innocent-looking world he inhabits. The word came down today during the UploadVR Summer Showcase, as this will be the whole game with updates included, as it will officially be released on Quest 2 on July 21st, 2022. We have a couple of quotes from some of the people involved with the game as we now look forward to seeing it branch onto another platform next month.

"For this release, we didn't just want to get Book II running on Quest 2 and call it a day, so we took our time diligently balancing all aspects of the game, across graphics and gameplay, with the end goal being a truly memorable experience," said Tyler Walters, technical artist, Polyarc. "Throughout this process, we were regularly excited by the level of fidelity we were able to achieve on Quest 2, often finding ways to make the game look and play better than ever." "The original Moss holds a very special place in my heart and Moss: Book II is an extremely personal score," said composter Jason Graves. "Adding new instruments to the ensemble, I put together a small 'pub band' of soloists to underscore Quill's heroism and heartbreak, and even acquired a beautiful baby grand piano that acts as the heart and soul of the score, performing most cues live on the piano, then adding other instruments to flesh out the themes. I hope this soundtrack takes players back to the magical world of Moss with every listening."